American swimming star Katie Ledecky won two gold medals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, stretching her record to 17 career world titles.

Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle title in 15:30.15 Monday, beating American 16-year-old Katie Grimes by 14.74 seconds.

It marked Ledecky's fourth world title in the discipline.

On Saturday, Ledecky won her first gold of this year's championships in the 400-meter freestyle. Of her 17 gold medals at worlds, 13 have been individual golds and four have come in team events.

Michael Phelps is the only swimmer male or female with more individual world titles, with 15.

Ledecky, 25, is also a six-time Olympic gold medalist.

--Field Level Media

