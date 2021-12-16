Sorry, an error occurred.
World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova will not compete in next month's Australian Open due to an injured right hand.
The 29-year-old Czech Republic native also withdrew from two warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Sydney.
"Some days are worse than others," Pliskova posted Thursday on Twitter. "Unfortunately I will be out for a while and will not compete at my favorite tournaments in Australia."
The two-time Grand Slam finalist said she sustained the injury in practice this week.
Officials at the Australian Open, where Pliskova reached the semifinals in 2019, confirmed her withdrawal on social media and wished her "a speedy recovery."
The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on Jan. 17.
--Field Level Media
