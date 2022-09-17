Karol Swiderski scored his second goal of the game in extra time as Charlotte FC completed a comeback to beat host Chicago Fire 3-2 in a matchup of struggling teams Saturday night.
Substitute Nuno Santos scored his first goal in Major League Soccer play in the 76th minute to tie the game. Charlotte FC rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Swiderski notched his ninth and 10th goals of the season, but his first tallies in five games.
Charlotte FC (12-17-2, 38 points), which avenged an earlier loss to Chicago, has won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak.
Mauricio Pineda and Jhon Duran scored in the first half for the Fire (9-15-8, 35 points). Boris Sekulic was credited with an assist on both Chicago goals.
Swiderski scored in the 68th minute for Charlotte FC, which applied pressure throughout segments of the second half.
Santos, a 23-year-old midfielder who was in his third game with Charlotte FC, didn't have a shot in his first two games with the team. Orrin McKinze Gaines II assisted on Santos' tying goal.
Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina made three saves.
Kristijan Kahline recorded two saves for Charlotte FC.
Charlotte FC appeared to score in the opening minutes of the second half, but a would-be goal from Swiderski was overturned by video review. As it turned out, he had more chances and made those count.
It was a strong start for the Fire, which hadn't scored in four of seven games since winning 3-2 on Aug. 6 at Charlotte.
Pineda scored in the third minute with a shot from outside the box.
Duran, who scored in the 30th minute, has been recalled to the Colombian national team, but he stuck around to play in this game. He has six goals in 12 starts with the Fire.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.