Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs in to the end zone for a touchdown in overtime against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) rushes toward the end zone against Kansas Jayhawks defenders in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter (8) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receivers Xavier Worthy (8) and Marcus Washington (15) celebrate after Worthy caught a pass for a touchdown in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Marcus Washington (15) reaches in to the end zone for the go head touchdown in overtime against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Marcus Washington (15) looks in to the end zone for the go head touchdown in overtime against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold throws his hands up in overtime against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks players celebrate after a game winning two point conversion in overtime against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks for a receiver to complete the game winning two point conversion against the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fullback Jared Casey (47) catches a pass for the game winning two point conversion while being defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Brenden Schooler (14) in overtime at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fullback Jared Casey (47) catches a pass for the game winning two point conversion in overtime against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks players pile on fullback Jared Casey (47) after Casey caught a pass for the game winning two point conversion in overtime against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receivers Xavier Worthy (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring touchdown in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Daniels (6) keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs for yardage during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Daniels (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) and running back Jonathon Brooks (24) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) knocks the ball loose from Kansas Jayhawks running back Keilan Robinson (7) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with officials during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) gets tackled by Kansas Jayhawks defenders during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for yardage during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Marcus Washington (15) and quarterback Casey Thompson (11) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold yells out to players during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Governor Greg Abbott poses for photos with the military before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Governor Greg Abbott meets with the military members before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands off to running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Daniels (6) runs to avoid a sack while being chased by Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Byron Murphy II (90) and Moro Ojomo (98) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks defensive back Chris Adimora (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) makes a catch during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is lifted by offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold (left) and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talk before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold (left) and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shake hands before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players are greeted by fans on Bevo Boulevard before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; University of Texas Longhorn Band enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium during the Bevo Parade before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns fans align Bevo Boulevard for the Bevo Parade before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players are greeted by fans on Bevo Boulevard before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; University of Texas Longhorn Band enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium during the Bevo Parade before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; University of Texas Longhorn Band enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium during the Bevo Parade before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
