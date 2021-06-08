Longtime rivals Kansas and Missouri will meet in a regular-season basketball game Dec. 11 for the first time since Feb. 25, 2012, when both were members of the Big 12 Conference.
The Jayhawks announced the date Tuesday with the unveiling of their 2021-22 nonconference schedule.
Kansas remains in the Big 12, but Missouri has been in the Southeastern Conference since joining that league in the summer of 2012.
The Dec. 11 game will be at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., the first of six matchups the schools announced in October 2019. The games were scheduled to take place from 2020-25, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the series by a year.
The Tigers-Jayhawks rivalry dates to March 1907. Kansas has controlled the series, with 174 wins to 95 for Missouri.
Kansas will host the games in 2021 and '23, with Columbia, Mo., the site in 2022 and '24. The final two games will be played at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Before Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC, the two schools played what was considered the longest, uninterrupted college basketball series west of the Mississippi River.
Kansas won the Feb. 25, 2012, matchup in overtime, 87-86, under coach Bill Self behind 28 points and 12 rebounds from Thomas Robinson.
