Kansas head coach Bill Self will miss his team's second-round game of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, less than a week after he was discharged from the hospital following a heart procedure.
Norm Roberts will lead the No. 1 Jayhawks (28-7) against No. 8 Arkansas (21-13) in West Region action in Des Moines, Iowa.
Roberts will be coaching his fifth straight game. The Jayhawks defeated No. 16 Howard 96-68 on Thursday.
Self has been active in team practices.
On March 8, Self went to the hospital "complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns," the school said previously.
Self, 60, underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for treatment of blocked arteries. The school denied late last week that Self had a heart attack.
Either Kansas or Arkansas will advance to meet the winner of the game between No. 4 UConn and No. 5 St. Mary's next weekend in the Sweet 16 at Las Vegas.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Partly cloudy. High 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.