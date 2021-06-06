Kansas sophomore cornerback Karon Prunty announced Sunday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Prunty was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection as a freshman after starting all nine games for the Jayhawks in 2020 and tallying 26 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception.
"First, I would like to thank (Kansas defensive backs) coach (Chevis) Jackson and coach Miles for believing in me, and giving me an opportunity to play for the University of Kansas football program and earn an education," Prunty posted on Twitter. "I made life long friends while I was there and it was a very hard decision to make but I had to make this decision due to personal reasons. With that being said I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank the coaching staff, teammates, academic advisors, and the fans for supporting me since the first day I stepped on campus."
Prunty was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020 out of Portsmouth, Va. He chose the Jayhawks over offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Temple, Charlotte, Liberty and Marshall, according to the Kansas football team's website.
