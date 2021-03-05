Kameron McGusty scored a game-high 27 points and Nysier Brooks added a career-high 21 points, leading the host Miami Hurricanes to an 80-76 win over the Boston College Eagles in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Friday night.
Miami (8-16, 4-15 ACC), which also got 13 of Anthony Walker's 17 points in the second half, snapped a season-worst, six-game losing streak despite having just six scholarship players available due to injuries.
Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga is 13-3 against BC since arriving at Miami.
Boston College (4-15, 2-11) lost its second straight game in what was the regular-season finale for both teams. The Eagles were led by James Karnik, who had 15 points.
Also for the Eagles, CJ Felder added 10 points and a game-high six blocks before fouling out, and Makai Ashton-Langford had 13 points and a game-high eight assists. Felder entered the game ranked third in the ACC with 2.1 blocks per game.
The Eagles' Jay Heath, coming off a career-high 28 points on Wednesday against Florida State, shot 4-for-16 and was held to 10 points -- five below his season average.
Miami's Isaiah Wong was limited to nine points on 3-for-11 shooting. He entered the game ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring (17.4).
Brooks' 16 first-half points helped Miami take a 34-31 lead into the break. Brooks combined with McGusty to score 28 of Miami's 34 first-half points.
The Eagles took their first lead of the game with 17:52 left in the second half, 38-37, on a 3-pointer by Frederick Scott. But Wong followed with a 3-pointer of his own -- his first basket of the night -- on the game's next possession to start a 7-0 Miami run.
Boston College's next lead was 53-52 on a Heath 3-pointer with 10:29 left. But Miami again answered, this time with a 14-4 run.
Back came the Eagles with an 11-0 run, taking their final lead of the game, 68-66, on two Karnik free throws with 3:40 left.
McGusty scored the game's next seven points on a layup, two free throws and a 3-pointer, and the Canes held on from there.
Neither team shot better than 43 percent from the floor, with Miami slightly better (42.9 to 41.9).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.