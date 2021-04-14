Kansas State landed a commitment Wednesday from Wake Forest transfer Ismael Massoud.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward announced his decision on Twitter.
Massoud averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 21.6 minutes in 22 games (eight starts) with the Demon Deacons in 2020-21. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 boards in 31 games as a freshman in 2019-20.
Massoud is the third transfer to join the Wildcats since the end of the season, along with Missouri guard Mark Smith and Arkansas-Little Rock point guard Markquis Nowell.
--Field Level Media
