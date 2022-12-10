Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest installment of The Match on Saturday night outside Tampa, Fla.
Thomas and Spieth rolled to a 3 and 2 win in 10 holes under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Thomas and Spieth combined for seven birdies compared to just one for Woods and McIlroy.
"Tiger and Rory, what happened," Thomas and Spieth spoofed on Twitter afterward. "How do you lose to us two? It's all right, everybody does."
The event raised millions of dollars for relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
"The fact that we were able to do something under the lights that never before happened in our sport, to be able to grow it in a different way," Woods said on the TNT broadcast afterward.
It was Tiger's third appearance in The Match, while the other three made their debut in the made-for-TV event.
--Field Level Media
