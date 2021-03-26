Justin Suh, Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti and Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos rode steady second rounds Friday to a tie atop the leaderboard at 7 under at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Joel Dahmen and Tyler Duncan were tied for fourth place at 6 under. Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, Canada's Michael Gliglic, Belgium's Thomas Pieters, Germany's Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Yun and Roberto Castro are tied for sixth at 5 under.
The field does not include the top players in the world, who were competing at the World Golf Championships match-play event at Austin, Texas.
Zanotti had the best round among the trio atop the leaderboard but got off to a rough start, bogeying No. 1 and again on No. 6, but birdies at Nos. 2, 4 and 9 got him to 1 under at the turn. Three more birdies on the back nine put him at 4 under for the round.
Campos played bogey-free on Friday, finishing with a birdie on No. 18 to go to 3 under for the day. Suh had the biggest adventure after starting his round on the back nine, with a birdie on No 10 and bogey on No. 13. He produced two more bogeys on the front at No. 2 and 5, but an eagle at the par-5 4th and birdies on 6, 7 and 9 also got him to 3 under for the round. He played the four par-5s to 3 under.
Defending champion Hudson Swafford was at 3 under and tied for 21st place.
The cut line was 2 over, with J.J. Henry and England's Luke Donald among those headed home after Friday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.