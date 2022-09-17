A 3-under-par 69 allowed Justin Lower to retake the lead in windy, firm conditions at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., on Saturday.
Lower, who led after a round of action Thursday, had five birdies against two bogies in grabbing the pole position headed into Sunday's final round. It was a round of minimizing damage, culminating in a birdie on 18.
"I just tried to really keep it as simple as I could, keep it in play, keep it in the fairway because I really think you can score from the fairway," Lower said. "It's very tough to score from the rough, especially with the pins tucked the way they are."
Lower is 13-under with a 203 after three rounds.
Whether he holds on to win Fortinet or not, Lower is in position to earn his first ever top-five finish at a PGA Tour event. His previous best results have been a tie for eighth in the Barbasol Championship and a tie for 10th in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Lower gained full playing status two weeks ago when the PGA suspended six players who departed for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.
"Yeah, I've never (been in this position)," Lower said. "I'm sure I'll be nervous, for sure, but just part of it. I mean, it's why we play. Yeah, it's just, I don't know, playing on the PGA Tour with a chance to win, it's pretty cool."
Max Homa, who is defending his title at the Fortinet, is tied for second a stroke behind Lower with England's Danny Willett. Both golfers carded par-72s.
Homa recorded two birdies and two bogies Saturday.
"Weather made it tricky," Homa said. "Didn't putt it well. If I would have just putted half decent, shoot 3 under, I would think. But I'm proud of the way I kept swinging, I didn't get too impatient and kept myself in the golf tournament."
Also in contention with rain expected tomorrow is South Korea's Byeong Hun An, who shot a 1-under 71 and sits two strokes behind Lower in fourth place.
"I'm still hitting it pretty good, but I feel like I'm rolling it decent," Hun An said. "Tomorrow's going to be a rainy day, so hopefully my long game will help."
Tied in fifth place at 10-under are Davis Thompson (65), Paul Haley II (66), Canada's Adam Svensson (67) and Matt Kuchar (70).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.