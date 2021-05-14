NASCAR driver Justin Haley will miss two races this weekend in Dover, Del., due to COVID-19 protocols.
In the Xfinity Series' Drydene 200 on Saturday, has been replaced by Zane Smith in the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet at Dover International Speedway.
In the Cup Series' Drydene 400 on Sunday, Haley's spot went to Josh Berry in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. It will be Berry's Cup Series debut.
Kaulig Racing and Spire Motorsports announced the changes in statements on social media Friday.
Haley, 22, is currently in sixth place in the Xfinity Series standings with 292 points.
--Field Level Media
