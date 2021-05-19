Kaulig Racing confirmed Wednesday that driver Justin Haley has been medically cleared to race this weekend.
Haley, 22, missed two races last weekend in Dover, Del., due to COVID-19 protocols.
On Saturday, he will be behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Haley is currently in eighth place in the Xfinity Series standings with 292 points.
At Dover International Speedway, he had been scheduled to drive in the Xfinity Series' Drydene 200 last Saturday and the Cup Series' Drydene 400 on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
