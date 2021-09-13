The honeymoon is over for Julio Jones in Tennessee.
The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver got called out by Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Monday for a "dumb s---" penalty Jones incurred Sunday during the Titans' 38-13 loss to Arizona.
Jones got hit with a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness in the first quarter that turned a third-and-1 into a third-and-16 for the Titans.
"That's absolutely nothing we coach or teach. So that would fall under the category of doing dumb s--- that hurts the team. Right there in bold letters," Vrabel said Monday.
Jones was flagged for shoving a Cardinals player at the end of a run by Derrick Henry.
Jones caught three passes for 29 yards on six targets in his Titans' debut.
The Titans play at Seattle in Week 2.
