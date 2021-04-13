Seven-time major champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Juli Inkster has signed up for the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier to be held later this month. Inkster is 60.

Inkster said she's played San Francisco's Olympic Club, site of the June 3-6 U.S. Women's Open, about 50 times. The qualifier will be held April 26 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links outside of San Francisco.

"I'm probably an idiot for trying, but I think I would be disappointed in myself if I didn't because it's so close to home," Inkster told Golfweek on Tuesday.

Inkster made her 2021 debut last month at the Kia Classic and will play again next week at Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open.

Inkster, a two-time U.S. Women's Open winner, last played in an Open in 2014.

"I just decided, you know, what the heck," Inkster told Golfweek. "If I make it, I make it; if I don't, I don't."

--Field Level Media

