Seven-time major champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Juli Inkster has signed up for the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier to be held later this month. Inkster is 60.
Inkster said she's played San Francisco's Olympic Club, site of the June 3-6 U.S. Women's Open, about 50 times. The qualifier will be held April 26 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links outside of San Francisco.
"I'm probably an idiot for trying, but I think I would be disappointed in myself if I didn't because it's so close to home," Inkster told Golfweek on Tuesday.
Inkster made her 2021 debut last month at the Kia Classic and will play again next week at Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open.
Inkster, a two-time U.S. Women's Open winner, last played in an Open in 2014.
"I just decided, you know, what the heck," Inkster told Golfweek. "If I make it, I make it; if I don't, I don't."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.