Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto agreed to a one-year, $17.1 million deal on Tuesday to avoid arbitration.

Soto's deal sets up the 23-year-old for a bigger payday somewhere down the line. Washington was reportedly rebuffed after it offered a 13-year, $350 million extension during the offseason.

Soto isn't slated to become a free agent until after the 2024 season.

Soto was runner-up for National League MVP honors when he batted .313 with 29 homers and 95 RBIs in 151 games. He led the majors with 145 walks and a .465 on-base percentage.

One year earlier, Soto led the NL with a .351 batting average during the shortened 2020 season.

Overall, Soto has 98 homers and 312 RBIs in 464 career games. He has a career slash line of .301/.432./550.

The Nationals also agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with first baseman Josh Bell. The 29-year-old batted .261 with 27 homers and 88 RBIs in 144 games last season.

Washington also agreed to deals with right-handers Joe Ross ($2.4 million), Erick Fedde ($2.15 million), Austin Voth ($850,000) and Tanner Rainey (unknown).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In