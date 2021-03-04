Jrue Holiday's step-back, baseline jumper with two seconds remaining powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday at FedExForum in Memphis.
Holiday's shot over the outstretched hand of Dillon Brooks capped a wild final 39.1 seconds in which the two teams exchanged the lead five times.
The raucous stretch included a goaltending call against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant scoring the last of his game-high 35 points on a layup in traffic, just seconds before Holiday's game-winner.
Thursday was Morant's second consecutive game with 35 points.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He dished the final of his eight assists out of a double-team in the paint, finding a wide-open Pat Connaughton for a corner 3-pointer that began the game-ending back-and-forth.
Connaughton scored 15 points off the bench, matching Holiday's output. Khris Middleton scored 22 points for Milwaukee and notched a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Brooks scored 23 points for Memphis, including the two on a floater in the paint that drew Antetokounmpo's goaltending whistle.
Despite his final point total, Brooks endured a rough night shooting from 3-point range -- an issue for Memphis as a whole. Brooks went 1 of 6, while the Grizzlies finished 8 of 34 overall. Morant made three 3-pointers but missed 10.
Milwaukee was not much better at 10 of 34. Connaughton led the Bucks, going 3-for-7. Brook Lopez went 2-for-7 from outside and finished with 12 points.
Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for Memphis. The Grizzlies had a slight, 56-52 advantage on the glass.
Memphis shot 23 of 24 from the free-throw line to Milwaukee's 18 of 22. The Bucks made two more field goals while holding the Grizzlies to 40-for-101 overall from the floor on the night.
Lopez helped the defensive effort with two blocked shots. Antetokounmpo blocked one.
Thursday's loss sends Memphis into the All-Star break at .500. The Bucks are two games behind Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia, which concluded its schedule before the break with a win over Utah on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
