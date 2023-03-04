Josh Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from Ben DiNucci with one minute remaining to catapult the Seattle Sea Dragons to a 30-26 win over the host Vegas Vipers on Saturday night.
The Sea Dragons were facing fourth-and-2 from their own 35 when DiNucci hooked up with Gordon for the game-winning catch and run.
DiNucci threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. Gordon caught six passes for 118 yards and two scores, and Morgan Ellison rushed for 103 yards for Seattle.
Brett Hundley threw for 224 yards and two TDs for the Vipers. He also rushed for 66 yards and another score.
