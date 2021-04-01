Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson left Thursday afternoon's season-opener at Milwaukee in the first inning with tightness in his right hamstring.
The 35-year-old Donaldson, who was limited to 28 games with a right calf injury last season and the playoffs, lined a stand-up double to the wall in left-center off Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff but pulled up after rounding first base and trotting into second.
He left the game in middle of the first inning and was replaced by Luis Arraez -- scheduled to play left field -- at third base. Jake Cave replaced Arraez in left.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.