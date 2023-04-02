Josef Newgarden held off Pato O'Ward to win the PPG 375 on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.
It was the second straight victory and third overall at the racetrack in Fort Worth, Texas, for Newgarden, 32.
Newgarden's Team Penske Chevrolet led 123 of the 250 laps in the second race of the NTT IndyCar season.
He won the race under the yellow flag after Romain Grosjean crashed while running fifth.
O'Ward led 91 laps in his Arrow McLaren Chevy. He was also runner-up in the season opener at St. Petersburg, Fla.
Newgarden and O'Ward exchanged the lead multiple times during the final third of the race, even bumping tires at 215 mph with two laps left.
Alex Palou, David Malukas and Scott Dixon rounded out the top five. Pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist finished 26th.
--Field Level Media
