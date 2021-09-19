Jose Ramirez homered to highlight a four-hit performance as the visiting Cleveland Indians cruised to an 11-1 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Ramirez drove in three runs and reached base five times for the Indians (73-74).
Harold Ramirez drove in a career-high four runs by hitting a pair of two-run singles in his first two at-bats off Gerrit Cole. Ramirez exited with a shoulder injury in the third inning while attempting to make a leaping catch at the right field fence on a homer by Gio Urshela.
Roberto Perez added an RBI single and a solo homer as the Indians reached double-digit runs for the third time in four games.
Cole (15-8) tied a season high by allowing for seven earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He also allowed seven earned runs in a 14-0 loss at Tampa Bay on July 29.
Cole allowed a season-high 10 hits and was visibly frustrated all afternoon. He finished with seven strikeouts, walked one and heard some boos when he was replaced by Lucas Luetge.
The Yankees (83-67) dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wild card and fell 2 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the first wild card.
New York lost for the 15th time in the past 22 games since winning 13 straight from Aug. 14-27.
Yu Chang added an RBI single in the seventh following a fielding error by third baseman DJ LeMahieu before Cleveland scored three times in the final two innings.
Indians rookie Eli Morgan (3-7) allowed one run on six hits in six innings. He struck out three, walked none and threw 85 pitches.
Cleveland won the series after dropping the opener 8-0 on Friday. The Indians outscored the Yankees 22-4 in the final two games and collected 16 hits Sunday.
Cleveland loaded the bases on an infield single by Bobby Bradley and went up 2-0 when Harold Ramirez singled down the right field line. Harold Ramirez made it 4-0 when he hit a sinking liner that dropped when left fielder Brett Gardner cut in front of center fielder Aaron Judge.
Cole crouched in disgust and, two batters later, Cleveland took a 5-0 lead on Perez's single over the leaping try of second baseman Gleyber Torres.
--Field Level Media
