Jose Barrero hit his first two major league home runs to help the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 7-5 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.
Joey Votto and Donovan Solano also homered for the Reds, who have won five of seven.
Reds starter Nick Lodolo went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits. He struck out four and walked four on 100 pitches.
Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby (2-10) also went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits. He struck out five and walked five.
Andrew McCutchen and Keston Hiura homered and Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 for the Brewers, who have lost five of six.
Albert Almora Jr. and Jonathan India had RBI doubles in the second inning to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead.
Ashby surrendered a leadoff walk to Aristides Aquino after getting ahead 0-2, and Almora followed with a double to deep left for a 1-0 lead. Ashby retired the next two batters, but India doubled to deep right to drive in the second run.
Almora walked with one out in the fourth and Barrero followed with a two-run blast to center, his first home run in 125 major league at-bats over the past three seasons. The 24-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and made his season debut that night.
McCutchen took Lodolo deep to start the bottom of the fourth inning and cut the lead to 4-1. Hunter Renfroe walked with one out in the inning, and Hiura followed with a two-run blast to make it 4-3.
Barrero went deep again in the sixth to make it 5-3. The only other Cincinnati player to hit his first two MLB homers in the same game was Harry Steinfeldt, back in 1900.
Votto hit a solo homer in the seventh, and Solano hit a solo homer in the ninth to stretch Cincinnati's lead to 7-3.
Lodolo was one out away from qualifying for the win, but he left with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. Buck Farmer (1-1) came on and got the final out of the inning.
The Brewers scored two runs in the ninth on a groundout and a flyout to complete the scoring.
