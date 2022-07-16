Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez will start for the American League after Houston Astros star Jose Altuve opted out of the upcoming All-Star Game.
Altuve, who was elected the starter following the fan vote, will miss Tuesday's game in Los Angeles while dealing with a knee injury. He is listed as day-to-day by the Astros.
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal was added to the AL roster. Espinal, 27, is hitting .271 with six homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games heading into Saturday's action.
There were also three changes announced Saturday on the National League side.
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley replaced the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth took over for the Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson replaced San Francisco Giants southpaw Carlos Rodon.
Riley, 25, is batting .282 with 26 homers and 60 RBIs in 90 games heading into Saturday's action.
Cronenworth, 28, entered Saturday hitting .241 with 33 extra-base hits (22 doubles, two triples, nine homers) and 49 RBIs in 90 games.
Anderson, 32, is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) in his first season with the Dodgers.
Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets will start at second base in place of Chisholm.
Arenado has lower-back tightness and will use the time off to rest. Chisholm is on the 10-day injured list with a right lower-back strain. Rodon is expected to take the hill when the Giants open the second half against the host Dodgers on Thursday.
