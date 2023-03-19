Jose Altuve, playing for Team Venezuela, left Saturday night's WBC game against Team USA in the fifth inning after taking a fastball off his hand.
Altuve was hit by a Daniel Bard up-and-in fastball and immediately exited the game.
The Houston Astros released a statement saying the team would have an update on Altuve on Sunday.
Altuve was 1-for-2 with a run for the game. He was replaced by Luis Rengifo.
Bard was wild, walking two batters and throwing two wild pitches in addition to the HBP.
Team USA went on to win thanks to a Trea Turner grand slam in the eighth inning.
--Field Level Media
