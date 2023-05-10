Jorge Soler drove in five runs on two home runs, Jesus Luzardo pitched six strong innings and the Miami Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.
Soler hit his first homer of the night 468 feet to left-center field off Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt, driving in Jon Berti and Jazz Chisholm Jr. The deep blast followed a Luis Arraez RBI single in the first, giving Miami an early 4-0 lead that proved to be more than enough for Luzardo.
Luzardo (3-2) allowed just one run on seven hits and struck out five while walking two. Huascar Brazoban pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out two in relief.
Matt Barnes gave up two hits in the eighth inning, including a solo home run to Evan Longoria, who went 3-for-4 for Arizona. The homer was Longoria's fourth of the season.
Dylan Floro gave up singles to Dominic Fletcher and Pavin Smith in the ninth, but the right-hander avoided any damage when he forced Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to ground into a game-ending double play.
The Diamondbacks were left playing catch-up from a sizeable deficit all night thanks to Soler. He struck for his second home run of the night and ninth of the season when he went deep to left-center field off of Pfaadt again in the fifth inning, driving in Chisholm and pushing the Marlins' lead to five runs.
Soler finished 2-for-4. Chisholm went 1-for-2 with three runs and drew two walks.
All six Miami runs were credited to Pfaadt (0-1), who came into Tuesday's contest with a 13.50 ERA after allowing seven runs in his only other appearance.
Reliever Kevin Ginkel pitched a career-high 2 2/3 innings for the Diamondbacks. He recorded eight consecutive outs before surrendering a double to Jesus Sanchez, who went 2-for-4.
Berti also finished 2-for-4 for the Marlins in the win.
Nick Ahmed was 2-for-4 for Arizona and drove in Christian Walker with a fourth-inning single. Corbin Carroll, who lost a 12-game hitting streak on Monday, went 1-for-4.
