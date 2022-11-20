Jorell Saterfield scored 26 points and Portland State defeated Oregon State for the first time, prevailing 79-66 on Saturday night in nonconference play at Corvallis, Ore.
Hunter Woods tallied 19 points and Isiah Kirby added 12 for the Vikings (2-2), who were 0-16 against Oregon State entering the contest.
Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 25 points and Jordan Pope added 14 for the Beavers (3-1).
Portland State made seven of its final eight field-goal attempts to end up at 46.4 percent. The Vikings were 8 of 23 from behind the arc.
The Beavers made 43.5 percent from the field, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range.
Oregon State opened the second half with a 13-3 run to take a 46-40 lead with 13:17 remaining in the game.
Portland State answered with a 10-1 burst with Woods' basket capping it and giving the Vikings a 50-47 lead with 10:42 left.
The contest was tied at 54 after Pope hit a jumper with 6:57 remaining.
Kirby scored the next five points as Portland State took a 59-54 lead with 6:23 left.
Two-plus minutes later, Woods knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Vikings a 66-60 advantage with 4:07 remaining.
Pope's jumper brought Oregon State within 70-66 with 2:32 to play.
Portland State answered with a 9-0 game-ending run. Mikal Starks made two free throws with 1:35 remaining and Saterfield buried a 3-pointer to make it a nine-point margin with 49 seconds left.
Woods sank two free throws with 31.6 seconds left to make it 77-66 and Saterfield later added two more as the Vikings closed out the upset.
Saterfield scored 13 points to help Portland State hold a 37-33 lead at the break. Taylor had 14 in the half for the Beavers.
Kirby scored five points during a 10-0 burst that gave the Vikings a 21-10 lead with 8:42 left in the half.
Taylor then had 10 points during a 14-2 surge that saw Oregon State move ahead 24-23 with 5:10 remaining.
A 3-pointer by Saterfield gave the Vikings a 28-25 lead with 3:34 to play. Portland State later finished in style as Woods drained a 3-pointer as time expired for the four-point halftime lead.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.