Jordan Travis had three passing touchdowns and added scores rushing and receiving Saturday as No. 23 Florida State slammed host Syracuse 38-3.
Travis went 21 of 23 for 155 yards as the Seminoles (7-3, 5-3 ACC) won their third straight game by the combined margin of 124-22. Trey Benson contributed 18 carries for 163 yards for the visitors.
Garrett Shrader connected on just 6 of 16 passes for 65 yards for Syracuse (6-4, 3-3), which has lost four straight games. Sean Tucker rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries.
Florida State scored on its first possession on a drive highlighted by Benson's 27-yard run and Mycah Pittman's 15-yard scamper. Travis punctuated the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 7-0 lead.
Toward the end of the first quarter, the Seminoles began a possession near midfield and needed only six plays to find the end zone. Travis threw a quick pass to Malik McClain, who stiff-armed a defender and ran in for a 15-yard score.
Andre Szmyt kicked a 30-yard field goal for Syracuse early in the second quarter, but he missed a 53-yarder shortly thereafter.
Florida State increased its cushion to 21-3 with 5:47 remaining before halftime, as Travis found Johnny Wilson, who broke a tackle and sprinted in for a 24-yard score.
Ryan Fitzgerald's 40-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer sent the Seminoles into the locker room with a 24-3 advantage.
Florida State put away the game with consecutive touchdowns to open the second half.
After a failed onside kick by Syracuse, the Seminoles promptly found the end zone with a 5-yard TD pass to Kentron Poitier. Following a punt by the Orange, Florida State drove down the field and scored on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on a pass from Wyatt Rector to Travis.
The Seminoles outgained the Orange 420-160 and limited Syracuse to one third-down conversion in 11 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.