Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth and wife Annie Verret celebrate after Spieth's victory after the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Doug Ghim (right) and caddie Micah Fugitt talk on the 10th fairway during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Tyler Duncan (right) and caddie Zachary Guthrie speak on the 10th fairway during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sam Fidone (right) and caddie Christopher Brown laugh on the 10th fairway during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Tom Hoge (right) and caddie Henry Diana look down the fairway on hole 1 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) and caddie Michael Greller in the 2nd fairway during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cameron Tringale (right) and caddie Joel Stock speak on hole 1 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman reacts after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman gets ready to putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman reacts after making a birdie putt on hole 16 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Kuchar gets ready to hit from a bunker on hole 16 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Anirban Lahiri gets ready to putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman gets ready to hit his second shot on hole 10 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth gets ready to hit his second shot on hole 10 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman drops his club after hitting his second shot on hole 10 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Tom Hoge gets ready to play his second shot on hole 10 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman waves to someone in the crowd on hole 18 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cameron Tringale watches his shot on the 10th fairway during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller hug after Spieth's win following the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman (right) and caddie Andy Barnes talk on the 2nd green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) and caddie Michael Greller walk to the opening tee box before the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports