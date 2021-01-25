The Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris is in line to make his overseas debut Wednesday for Swansea City in England after last week's loan to the English Championship team was completed.
Morris, 26, has played five seasons with the Sounders and has appeared in 39 games with the United States Men's National Team, but has yet to play for a team outside the United States.
Swansea will face Brentford on Wednesday.
"He's definitely available for selection so if he doesn't start, I'm sure he'll be on the bench," Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper said.
Swansea City is in second place in England's second division with the top two teams in the regular-season standings automatically promoted to the Premier League the following season. Teams that finish in third through sixth place meet in a playoff for one more promotion slot.
Morris had 10 goals and eight assists this past season for the Sounders, who were defeated in the MLS Cup title game by the Columbus Crew. The Stanford product has 35 career MLS goals and 20 assists in 105 regular-season MLS games, while winning the MLS Cup two times with Seattle.
--Field Level Media
