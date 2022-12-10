Jordan Miller scored a team-high 25 points to lead Miami to an 80-73 win against visiting North Carolina State in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Isaiah Wong added 22 points and a game-high eight assists as Miami (10-1, 2-0 ACC) improved to 7-0 at home this season. The Hurricanes are also 4-0 in games decided by single digits.
Jarkel Joiner had 26 points to lead the Wolfpack (8-3, 0-2), who fell to 8-1 when leading at halftime.
Terquavion Smith added 19 points for NC State, who also got a season-high 16 from D.J. Burns Jr. Burns got the start as the Wolfpack played their first game without center Dusan Mahorcic, who is out with a knee injury.
Miami also received 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds from Norchad Omier, and the Hurricanes got a huge lift from seldom-used reserve Harlond Beverly, who scored seven points on 3-for-3 shooting.
NC State led 43-34 at halftime. The score was tied 7-7 when the Wolfpack went on a run to build a 33-17 lead with 7:30 left.
But Miami got on a 15-8 streak that concluded with Miller's fast-break, behind-the-back assist to Omier, who raced in for a dunk. That cut Miami's deficit to 41-32 with 1:43 left.
NC State shot 51.4 percent from the floor in the first half. Smith had 16 points and Burns and Joiner added 10 each.
Miami shot just 36.8 percent, including 1 for 9 on 3-pointers. Miller, who had 12 first-half points to lead the team, had the Hurricanes' only connection from deep.
After making just that one 3-pointer in the first half, Miami made two on its first two second-half possessions, cutting its deficit to 43-40.
The Wolfpack took a hit when their leading rebounder, Jack Clark, fouled out with 7:02 remaining.
Then, with 5:20 remaining, Beverly tied the score 67-67 with his fast-break dunk.
Miami took its first lead since the opening two minutes when Miller drained a 3-pointer with 3:37 left, putting the Hurricanes on top, 70-67.
The Wolfpack never recovered, and one of the biggest differences in the game was foul shooting. Miami made 14 of 17 while NC State made only 7 of 12.
