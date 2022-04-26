St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Hicks was hit in the right forearm by Dominic Smith's line drive in the second inning against the visiting New York Mets on Tuesday.

Hicks stayed in the game, but then left with the trainer with nobody out in the third inning after struggling to control his pitches. He was later diagnosed with a right wrist contusion.

Jeff McNeil opened the third with a double off Hicks and James McCann followed with a run-scoring double for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo then walked, prompting Hicks to be replaced by Andre Pallante.

Hicks finished with two runs allowed on two hits with two walks in two-plus innings.

