Brionna Jones scored 23 points and Jonquel Jones had 22 and 11 rebounds to help the league-leading Connecticut Sun earn their seventh straight regular-season win, a 76-72 decision over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn.
DeWanna Bonner added 14 points and Jasmine Thomas had 13 points and six assists for Connecticut (19-6), which maintained its one-game lead atop the WNBA standings following the second-place Las Vegas Aces' win over the Atlanta Dream.
Nia Coffey had a season-high 18 points to lead the Sparks (10-15). Erica Wheeler had 13 points and nine assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 13 and Brittney Sykes added 11 for Los Angeles, which has dropped two straight after a four-game winning streak.
Brionna Jones' layup with 5:31 remaining gave the Sun a 67-60 lead. Coffey's 3-pointer 19 seconds later brought the Sparks within four, but Connecticut extended its lead to 71-63 after Brionna Jones' two free throws with 2:31 left.
Kristi Tolliver's trey with 1:01 on the clock cut L.A.'s deficit to 74-70 before Wheeler's layup with 29.3 seconds to go made it a two-point game. Jonquel Jones' layup with 18 seconds left put Connecticut up four.
Wheeler missed a reverse layup with nine seconds on the clock, and Jonquel Jones grabbed the rebound to seal the win.
Amanda Zahui B sank a pair of free throws to give Los Angeles its biggest lead at 50-41 with 6:10 left in the third quarter, but Connecticut ended the period on an 18-5 run to take a 59-55 lead entering the fourth.
The Sparks held a 39-36 advantage at halftime. Los Angeles trailed 20-10 after the first quarter but mounted an 18-7 run to take its first lead since the opening minutes at 28-27 on Wheeler's jumper with 3:59 left in the second.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.