Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) go for a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoe of Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) shown on the court during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoe of center Jaxson Hayes (10) shown on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) passes the ball behind New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles around guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) looks to shoot against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) on the court during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) watches a foul shot by a teammate during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) waits during a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) go after a rebound during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after ending up on top of New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) after a play during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after ending up on top of New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) after a play during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) takes a jump shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) jumps to catch a high pass in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) go for a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead three New Orleans players with double-doubles as the visiting Pelicans edged the Atlanta Hawks 117-112 Sunday night.
Willy Hernangomez had 17 points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench, while Jaxson Hayes added 12 points and 12 rebounds. CJ McCollum scored 25 points, Jose Alvarado had 15 and Herbert Jones 11.
The Pelicans outscored the Hawks, who were playing without power forward John Collins, 62-42 in the paint.
Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points to lead Atlanta. Trae Young had 21 points and 10 assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 21, Clint Capela had 14 points and 11 rebounds and De'Andre Hunter scored 11.
The Hawks pulled even at 108 on Young's 3-pointer and the score was tied again before Valanciunas made a fadeaway jumper.
Young missed a shot and Alvarado scored on a drive to give New Orleans a 114-110 lead with 48.5 seconds left.
Bogdanovic's basket started the fourth-quarter scoring and the Hawks closed within 93-84 on two free throws by Onyeka Okongwu. Bogdanovic and Young kept brining the Hawks back, but the Pelicans always had an answer.
In the first quarter, Hernangomez scored six points as the Pelicans extended a three-point lead to 27-12 while the Hawks went 4 1/2 minutes without making a field goal.
New Orleans raced to a 35-18 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Gallinari scored 11 early in the second as Atlanta pulled within 47-43.
McCollum scored four points during a 10-2 run that gave the Pelicans a 57-45 lead.
The Hawks closed within eight points before McCollum beat the buzzer with a layup that gave New Orleans a 60-50 halftime lead.
Young made back-to-back 3-pointers and Gallinari added a 3-pointer as the Hawks cut the Pelicans' lead to six early in the third quarter.
Naji Marshall made a 3-pointer and Jones converted a three-point play as New Orleans took a 77-63 lead midway through the period.
Atlanta got within 10 points twice, but Alvarado's 3-pointer pushed the Pelicans' lead to 84-69.
New Orleans maintained that margin as Hernangomez's three-point play gave it a 91-76 lead at the end of the period.
