World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain has withdrawn from this summer's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.
The 26-year-old reigning U.S. Open champion previously committed to play in the Aug. 5-8 tournament, but his agent confirmed his withdrawal Tuesday in a text message to The Commercial Appeal.
Rahm is scheduled to represent Spain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next week. The golf competition in Japan ends five days before the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational starts at TPC Southwind.
Rahm finished tied for third Sunday at The Open Championship, making him the only golfer to finish in the top 10 at each of the season's four majors.
With Rahm's withdrawal, Dustin Johnson (No. 2) and Brooks Koepka (No. 7) are the only current top-10 golfers who are committed to the WGC event in Memphis.
--Field Level Media
