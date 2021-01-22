John Tavares broke a deadlock midway through the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
Goaltender Frederik Andersen made 30 saves for Toronto. Despite missing a pair of forwards in Auston Matthews (upper body) and Joe Thornton (rib fracture), who are key contributors to their power play, the Maple Leafs scored twice while enjoying the man-advantage, with the captain's goal key.
With the score tied 2-2, Tavares headed to the front of the net and deflected Mitch Marner's long shot for his fourth goal of the season at 11:46 of the final frame. All of his goals have been on the power play.
Marner iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final second.
The Oilers won the first half of their two-game set 3-1 on Wednesday and had a chance to win this one, too.
After a scoreless first period, Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring with a short-handed goal. First, Kailer Yamamoto stole the puck near the end boards and then Draisaitl stripped it from William Nylander before tucking home the puck at 5:12 of the frame.
However, Adam Brooks scored his first NHL goal 43 seconds later to draw the hosts even. Brooks was in the slot when Jason Spezza sent a cross-ice pass that banked off his skate and into the cage.
Then it was Toronto's turn to take a lead and lose it. Jimmy Vesey buried his second goal of the season at 11:16. Travis Dermott took a hard hit to keep the puck in the zone, and seconds later, Nylander sent a pass to a wide-open Vesey to easy convert into a wide-open net.
Connor McDavid, though, tied the clash 2-2 just 50 seconds into the third period when he deflected a high point shot from the slot.
Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots in the loss.
The Maple Leafs will head west for a pair of road games against both the Calgary Flames and Oilers. Edmonton visits Winnipeg for a couple of clashes before returning home.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.