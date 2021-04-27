Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh assured fans the team will stick with quarterback Lamar Jackson, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday he has no doubt the Ravens will exercise Jackson's fifth-year option.
"Guarantee it," Harbaugh said.
There had been speculation indicating the Ravens would consider trading up in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft to select a quarterback and then allow Monday's deadline to pass without exercising the option.
"He's definitely going to be our quarterback," Harbaugh said on the show. "That's the plan, absolutely."
Jackson would be guaranteed $23.1 million in 2022; he's scheduled to make $1.7 million this season.
Jackson, 24, won the NFL MVP award in 2019 - only the second player to win the MVP unanimously - and became the first in league history with 5,000 yards passing and 2,500 yards rushing in the first three seasons of a career.
-Field Level Media
