John Gibson made 51 saves for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Gibson has made at least 50 saves in a game three times this month.
John Klingberg, Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry scored and Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome each had two assists for the Ducks, who were coming off a 4-2 win over the Capitals in Washington on Thursday that ended a six-game losing streak.
The Ducks also beat Carolina 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 6 in Anaheim.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 12 saves for the Hurricanes, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Klingberg, who missed two games because of a lower-body injury, gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 16:18 of the second period. Zegras made a short pass to Klingberg coming into the play, and he scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle for his eighth goal of the season.
Carolina outshot the Ducks 22-5 in the second period.
Silfverberg scored for the second straight game off a feed from behind the net from Strome to move Anaheim ahead 2-0 at 4:06 of the third period.
Kotkaniemi scored 13 seconds later when he got behind the Anaheim defense and received a long pass from Jaccob Slavin to cut the lead to 2-1.
Terry answered with his second goal in two games since returning from a seven-game absence with an upper-body injury, extending the lead back to 3-1 at 12:01.
Cam Fowler assisted on the goal to become the first Anaheim defenseman to record 400 NHL points.
Carolina again quickly answered when Fast scored at 13:35 to make it 3-2.
The Hurricanes also outshot the Ducks 13-7 in the scoreless first period.
Ducks forward Max Comtois did not take a shift after taking a hard hit from Seth Jarvis with 7:29 left in the second period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.