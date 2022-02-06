Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver celebrates his victory of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver celebrates his victory of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Martin Truex Jr (19) leads a group down the back stretch during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Flyover for prerace festivities before the feature race in the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Kyle Busch (18) leads a group down the back stretch during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Drives go around the temporary oval during the Busch Light Clash on Sunday at the storied Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Joey Logano came away with the win in the annual exhibition race, which was relocated from Daytona.
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Kyle Busch (18) leads Justin Haley (31) and Joey Logano (22) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Overall view as NASCAR Cup Series drivers race past the fans in the grandstands during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series former driver Jeff Gordon holds the Olympic torch prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez seats a sombrero hat during driver introductions for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) leads a pack during the last chance qualifying heat for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) leads Kyle Busch (18) and the field during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) leads Kyle Larson (5) and a group during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) and Kyle Busch (18) race for position during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) leads Kyle Busch (18) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; General view as NASCAR Series Cup drivers Kyle Busch (18) and Joey Logano (22) lead the field for restart during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano celebrates with crew members after winning the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano celebrates with a burnout after winning the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano celebrates after winning the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano celebrates with a burnout after winning the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leads the field during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) crew holds the checkered flag following his victory of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano celebrates after winning the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Kyle Larson (5) leads Michael McDowell (34) and Erik Jones (43) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) and Kyle Larson (5) lead the group during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is introduced prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch reacts as he is introduced prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Overall view as the NASCAR Cup Series field of drivers take the green flag during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series fans watch as the field of drivers race during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) crashes into the wall in front of Bubba Wallace (23) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Pitbull performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch reacts after crashing out of the last chance heat during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) spins in front of Bubba Wallace (23) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) spins in front of Bubba Wallace (23) and Alex Bowman (48) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) crashes into the turn one wall during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; General view as NASCAR Series Cup drivers Tyler Reddick (8) and Cole Custer (41) lead a group during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) leads the group down the backstretch during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; General view of downtown Los Angeles during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Kurt Busch (45) leads Ryan Preece (15) and Landon Cassill (77) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series cars sit lined up on Bill Robertson Blvd prior to entering Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detailed view of the single lug nut wheel and Goodyear tire for a NASCAR Cup Series car prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detailed view of a No Stopping sign as NASCAR Cup Series cars sit lined up on Bill Robertson Blvd prior to entering Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Officials inspect the front end of the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace heads down the tunnel into the stadium during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch drives past the Los Angeles Swimming Stadium on his way into the stadium during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) drives down Bill Robertson Blvd during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers head down the tunnel into the stadium during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano reacts as he pushes his car during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) and Chase Elliott (9) drive past the Los Angeles Swimming Stadium during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch sits parked on Bill Robertson Blvd during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney sits parked in front of a No Stopping sign on Bill Robertson Blvd during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup drivers Austin Dillon (3) Bubba Wallace (23) and Cole Custer (41) drive for position during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Justin Haley (31) leads Chase Elliott (9) William Byron Jr (24) and the rest of the group during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver Joey Logano (22) leads Kyle Larson (5) Michael McDowell (34) and Austin Cindric (2) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup driver William Byron Jr (24) leads Christopher Bell (20) and Chase Elliott (9) during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup drivers Martin Truex Jr (19) Harrison Burton (21) and Brad Keslowski (6) drive for position during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Series Cup drivers Harrison Burton (21) Bubba Wallace (23) ad Chase Briscoe (14) drive for position during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
