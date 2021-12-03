Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) grabs a rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots past Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) on the sideline with Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots past Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) and center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after getting a technical foul from referee Mousa Dagher (28) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after getting a technical foul against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) and center Clint Capela (15) box out Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Joel Embiid hit a jumper with 42.8 seconds remaining to cap a game-ending 7-0 run as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the host Atlanta Hawks 98-96 on Friday.
Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Seth Curry added 18 points. Georges Niang contributed 13, Tyrese Maxey had 11 and Danny Green chipped in 10.
The Sixers played without Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Tobias Harris, who was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 10 assists, while John Collins and Danilo Gallinari added 18 points each. Gallinari missed a 3-pointer as time expired, as the hosts finished with only nine points in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Huerter contributed 12 points for Atlanta, and Lou Williams had 11.
The Hawks were missing Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), Cam Reddish (wrist) and De'Andre Hunter (torn labrum).
Young dropped in a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 42-37 lead with 5:00 left in the second quarter. After an empty Sixers possession, Gallinari hit a difficult jump hook for a seven-point advantage.
Atlanta led 52-44 at halftime thanks in large part to Young's 14 points.
Embiid and Curry kept the Sixers close with 12 first-half points each. But the Sixers scored just 13 points in the second quarter and missed eight of their 10 treys in the first half.
Embiid came out aggressive in the third and scored in the paint to pull the visitors within 58-51. The next trip, Embiid converted a three-point play and the deficit was four.
Atlanta's defense improved from there and it led 87-78 at the end of the third. Collins had 12 points alone in the third.
The Hawks missed their first eight shots of the fourth and the Sixers crept within 90-84 after baskets by Furkan Korkmaz and Embiid.
Maxey's twisting shot in the lane with 5:40 remaining closed the Sixers within 92-86. On their next two possessions, Green made a trey and Curry hit a layup to cut the deficit to one.
Young responded with a jumper and a runner in the lane to put the Hawks ahead 96-91.
Curry made a trey and Embiid scored to tie the game at 96.
