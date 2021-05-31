Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid left Monday's Game 4 at the Washington Wizards and will not return due to right knee soreness.
Embiid was injured after an awkward fall to the floor following a drive to the basket with under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. The four-time All-Star remained in the game for a few minutes before subbing out and retreating to the locker room.
He collected eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes before departing the contest.
The 76ers announced Embiid's status at halftime as Philadelphia -- up 3-0 in the first-round playoff series -- clung to a 61-60 lead over Washington.
The 27-year-old MVP candidate averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game during the regular season. Embiid erupted for a career playoff-high 36 points in Philadelphia's 132-103 victory over Washington in Game 3 on Saturday.
