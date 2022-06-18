Saturday night's UFC lightweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon has been canceled again.

The promotion said Lauzon had to withdraw from the co-main event in Austin, Texas, with a medical issue.

Later Saturday, Lauzon offered more information on the issue on his Instagram channel.

"The reason I didn't go to weigh-ins wasn't because of cramps, but I literally can't put any weight on my left knee," Lauzon said. "Literally, I can't even stand. I can't fight."

The 155-pound bout was originally slated for UFC 274 on May 7 in Phoenix, but that time Cerrone fell in and had to cancel.

Cerrone, 39, has lost six straight fights since his last win in May 2019.

Lauzon, 38, has not fought since a TKO victory against Jonathan Pearce in October 2019.

--Field Level Media

