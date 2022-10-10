Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83), far right, celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the first quarter during a Week 7 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports