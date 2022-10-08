Jodi Ewart Shadoff is looking for a wire-to-wire victory after carding a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Somis, Calif.
She continues to hold a four-stroke lead in her bid for her first victory on the LPGA Tour. Shadoff sits at 14-under 202.
South African Paula Reto (third-round 69) is the closest to catching her at 10 under. Another three players are tied for third at 9 under, five shots off the lead.
Shadoff has gone 64-69-69 for the 56-hole cushion. She posted her first clean card of the tournament Saturday, with three birdies.
"Tomorrow will be a good learning experience either way," Shadoff said. "Just stick to my routine and hopefully a good result will come."
Reto, who won the Canadian Women's Open in August, carded five birdies against two bogeys to remain within striking distance.
"I'm going to have to try to do the same and just give myself opportunities, but try not to think about it, have fun and enjoy it as well," Reto said.
Celine Boutier and Andrea Lee shot matching 66s on Saturday to vault 25 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for third. They join Hinako Shibuno at 9 under.
"I don't really think that I played that much better than the previous two rounds," Boutier said. "I just was able to make a few more putts, especially on the back. That really helped me a lot."
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.