Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson celebrates with teammates including Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the 9th inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players including Ozzie Albies (1) and Freddie Freeman (5) celebrate defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the 9th inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the 9th inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies celebrate with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play over Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (right) hugs third base coach Ron Washington (37) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players Ozzie Albies (left) and Dansby Swanson celebrate defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (middle) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot waves a flag after the Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players Eddie Rosario (8) , Guillermo Heredia (38) and Adam Duvall (14) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) reacts after a strike out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the 9th inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith in the 9th inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson reacts after turning a double play against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning Monday. The Braves beat the Brewers 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead into today's game four of the NLDS set for 5:07 p.m.
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith in the 9th inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies hits a double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies reacts after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies hits a double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Braves' Caleb Furst (3) shoots over Barr-Reeve Vikings' Curt Hopf (42) and Tommy Kidwell (40) during the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic Tournament at the New Castle High School Fieldhouse in New Castle Ind., on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) looks out from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek reacts after striking out Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (not pictured) during the seventh inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eduardo Escobar reacts after a double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson (22) hits a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson (22) celebrates with right fielder Jorge Soler (12) after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson (22) celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson (22) hits a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson (22) hits a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson hits a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson hits a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson reacts after a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) is tagged out by Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) in a rundown during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) cannot field a ball hit for a triple by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (not pictured) during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall hits a triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall hits a triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) is helped up after crashing into the wall while chasing a triple by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (not pictured) during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) cannot field a ball hit for a triple by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (not pictured) during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich steals second base against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley loses his grip on his bat as he swings during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves former player Ralph Garr throws out the ceremonial first pitch during game three of the 2021 ALDS against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves former player Ralph Garr gets a hug after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during game three of the 2021 ALDS against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; General view during the playing of the national anthem before game three of the 2021 ALDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; General view during the playing of the national anthem before game three of the 2021 ALDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) fields a ground ball against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning during game three of the 2021 ALDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports