Jiwon Jeon of South Korea withdrew from the Volunteers of America Classic near Dallas with a wrist injury prior to the start of the second round on Friday.
The 24-year-old shot a 6-over-par 77 on Thursday in the first round at the Old American Golf Course at Colony, Texas. She was tied for 134th place.
Jeon missed the cut at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
--Field Level Media
