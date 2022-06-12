Challenger Jiri Prochazka stopped Glover Teixeira with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round at UFC 275 on Saturday night in Singapore to win the light heavyweight title.

Prochazka submitted Teixeira at 4:32 in the final round, putting an end to a grueling and thrilling title bout.

"It was a true war," Prochazka said. "Glover is a true warrior. And I like that."

It was Prochazka's first victory by submission in UFC and his first since 2014. He has won 13 straight bouts.

Teixeira won the belt at UFC 267 last October, defeating Jan Blachowicz.

--Field Level Media

