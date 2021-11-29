Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will join teammate Tyler Herro on the bench for Monday night's game against Denver with a tailbone contusion.

Herro will sit with an illness.

Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 17 contests this season. His points per game average thus far rates as the second highest of his career (2016-17).

Herro is averaging a career-best 21.8 points per game in 18 contests (four starts) so far. He's also grabbing 5.7 boards per game.

Markieff Morris (neck) is also out for the game.

--Field Level Media

