Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) passes around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) shoots past Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Quavo, center, watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8), forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives on Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after being fouled against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) is defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan on the sideline against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) grabs a rebound past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is introduced before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 2 Chainz and wife Kesha Ward on the court before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) passes the ball around Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) go up for the opening tip in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) warms up before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler on the court before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jimmy Butler posted 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Miami Heat defeated the host Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night in a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Miami leads the best-of-seven series 3-1. The Heat can clinch the series Tuesday night in Miami.
Hawks star Trae Young, who led the NBA this season in total points and assists, had a quiet night. Young finished with nine points and five assists, and he was charged with five turnovers. He shot just 3-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-10 on 3-pointers.
The Hawks were led by De’Andre Hunter, who scored 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers.
Heat star Tyler Herro scored just three points on 1-for-8 shooting. But the Heat got 14 points each from P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo.
Miami played without starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3. Lowry was replaced by Gabe Vincent, who posted 11 points and four assists.
Starting center Clint Capela returned for Atlanta, posting two points and seven rebounds. He had been out since suffering a right-knee injury on April 10 in a play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hunter led Atlanta to a 26-25 first-quarter lead. Hunter had a quarter-high 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.
With 16 seconds left in the first quarter, Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu made a spectacular block on Butler, forcing a jump ball.
The second quarter featured a 9-0 Hawks run, giving them a 35-27 lead. But Miami answered with a 15-0 stretch, taking a 55-41 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Tucker was charged with a technical foul after he jostled with Okongwu.
Even so, the Heat stretched their lead to 80-61 by the end of the third quarter.
Miami cruised in the fourth quarter, and the Heat finished with a 48-26 edge in paint points for the game.
The Heat, charged with just seven turnovers in the game, shot 43.5% from the floor, including 13-for-42 on 3-pointers (31.0%).
Atlanta shot 40.0% from the floor, including 15-for-42 on 3-pointers (35.7%).
