Jimmie Johnson said he doesn't plan to miss any races after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right hand.
Johnson had the surgery Monday in Charlotte, N.C.
Johnson, 46, fractured the hand Friday during a practice crash at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. He updated his situation on Twitter on Tuesday.
"From Long Beach to the operating room. Good news is I plan to be ready for the @IMS test in 9 days and Barber on May 1st. Thank you to all the medical staff involved."
Barber is a reference to the next IndyCar event on the schedule -- the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.
IMS refers to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. There will be testing on April 20-21 at the famed Brickyard track.
Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, continues to make the transition to IndyCar and has his eyes on racing in the Indianapolis 500 on May 29.
Despite the hand injury, Johnson competed in the race on the streets of Long Beach and finished 20th. He completed 73 of 85 laps.
--Field Level Media
